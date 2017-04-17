Uganda: Nakawa Vocational Institute Starts Diploma Programmes

Nakawa Vocational Training Institute will start offering diploma programmes from September this year.

This is according to institute principal, Godfrey Muwonge, who explained that the institution was responding to the demands of the job market. He added that students also wanted to upgrade their qualifications so they could earn more.

"The Japanese government has given us a hand [in] upgrading our college ... our students are in high demand on the job market ... so, we had to redesign to [accommodate] the diploma," Muwonge said.

He revealed this on April 7, as the institution graduated 1,780 students, awarding them certificates in various fields. Speaking after Muwonge, the state minister for Primary Education, Rosemary Sseninde charged the youth with improving their skills to end unemployment in the economy.

She was concerned that many were not acquiring the appropriate skills to meet requirements.

"Nakawa Vocational Institute is one of the institutes paving the way for the youth ... this marks the beginning of a practical phase in a long mission to your world of professionalism, your graduation today means that one phase of the mission has been successfully accomplished," she said.

"Next, you need to align your future plans with your personal needs and those of your communities ... and all this has to be done with the correct attitude."

She encouraged the graduands not to look at the end of their courses as the end of professional career development.