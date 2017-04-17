17 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Meningitis - Experts Warn Against Antibiotics Abuse

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ojoma Akor

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has warned against the abuse of antibiotics, in addressing the recent meningitis outbreak in the country.

National President of the association, Alhaji Toyosi Raheem made the call at the weekend in Abuja during the commemoration of the 2017 World Biomedical Science Day.

He said the recent outbreak of meningitis, Ebola Viral Disease and Lassa fever calls for rational use of antibiotics to prevent antibiotics resistance and other implications.

"Imagine what the outcome of a drug resistant strain in an epidemic outbreak of meningitis and other infectious diseases would be. It is better imagined than experienced. We are already battling with emerging drug resistance in HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, diarrhoea and other enteric diseases," he said.

Raheem said as a result of poverty, ignorance and weak regulations in the various health practices, there has been abuse of antibiotics.

He said the danger arising from this range from; wastage of drugs (antibiotics), development of side effects such as damage to organs and systems, development of resistance by the microorganisms, prolonged hospital visits/admissions due to treatment failures and complications and loss of avoidable man-hours or economically productive hours amongst others.

He said the misuse of antibiotics in animals' feeds and poultry has further worsened the menace of antibiotic resistance, adding that it was a global threat to human health and productivity.

The Biomedical Laboratory Science Day is observed on April 15 every year to raise awareness on the roles that biomedical scientists play in diagnosis, treatment, research and development, and public healthcare.

Nigeria

12 Killed in Southern Kaduna Community

Twelve residents of Aso community in Jema'a Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been killed by yet to be… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.