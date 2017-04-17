Nigeria: Meningitis - Experts Warn Against Antibiotics Abuse

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has warned against the abuse of antibiotics, in addressing the recent meningitis outbreak in the country.

National President of the association, Alhaji Toyosi Raheem made the call at the weekend in Abuja during the commemoration of the 2017 World Biomedical Science Day.

He said the recent outbreak of meningitis, Ebola Viral Disease and Lassa fever calls for rational use of antibiotics to prevent antibiotics resistance and other implications.

"Imagine what the outcome of a drug resistant strain in an epidemic outbreak of meningitis and other infectious diseases would be. It is better imagined than experienced. We are already battling with emerging drug resistance in HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, diarrhoea and other enteric diseases," he said.

Raheem said as a result of poverty, ignorance and weak regulations in the various health practices, there has been abuse of antibiotics.

He said the danger arising from this range from; wastage of drugs (antibiotics), development of side effects such as damage to organs and systems, development of resistance by the microorganisms, prolonged hospital visits/admissions due to treatment failures and complications and loss of avoidable man-hours or economically productive hours amongst others.

He said the misuse of antibiotics in animals' feeds and poultry has further worsened the menace of antibiotic resistance, adding that it was a global threat to human health and productivity.

The Biomedical Laboratory Science Day is observed on April 15 every year to raise awareness on the roles that biomedical scientists play in diagnosis, treatment, research and development, and public healthcare.