Africa - to Power Its Future, Africa Needs a 'Wall of Money'

opinion

The hundreds of delegates pouring into the glittering Marriott Marquis hotel for this month's Powering Africa Summit were experiencing a stark, if unstated, contrast. On a good day this year, Nigeria - the largest per capita of Africa's 55 countries, produced enough electricity to operate around five 'eco-friendly' hotels the size of the three-year old Marriott.

The market opportunities are massive, participants agreed; the challenges equally large. By the end of two days of discussions, a consensus emerged around three themes:

1. There is a 'wall of money' available to electrify Africa with bankable projects.

2. There is hopeful optimism that U.S. President Trump's administration might be supportive, and

3. There are enormous opportunities for those with ideas, stamina and, most of all, patience to make money while doing good - on and off the grid.

"To unlock that wall of money," says Standard Bank's head of power and infrastructure David Humphrey, "Africa has to grow, develop, and become a place where that wall of money is happy to invest, and can take and understand the associated risks." Humphrey's assessment is underpinned by 150 years of African experience by Standard Bank, Africa's largest bank by assets.

Power Africa, an initiative to 'light up' Africa launched by President Obama during a visit to three African countries in 2013, aims to see 60 million new connections and 30,000 megawatts (MW) "of new and cleaner power generation."

Nigeria, Africa's most populace nation, is key to meeting those goals, Andrew Herscowitz, the Power Africa coordinator, told attendees. " If we succeed in Nigeria, we can be successful anywhere in the continent," he said. Nigeria has some 12,000 MW of installed generation capacity and can transmit 7,000 MW on the existing grid, he said. Typical output ranges from 3,000 to 4,000 MW, of which only about 2,000 MW is being paid for.

Investors and developers new to Africa often need reminding that there are 55 countries on the continent, which compares in land area to the United States, China, Japan, Mexico, India and eastern and western Europe combined. There are tremendous variations by region and often within individual countries. Some countries have policy, regulatory and community frameworks already in place which make it easier to do business. But 'easier' is still not 'easy' compared to more developed regions, conference participants noted.

"In economic terms," says Humphrey, "Africa is at the crossroads. "We've seen a lot of progress with democracy and democratic institutions, whether in Nigeria, Uganda, even in The Gambia where a constitutional standoff was peacefully resolved. There have been peaceful transitions in Zambia and in Ghana." Those trends, he says, have made a difference in investor interest.

One of the questions buzzing among delegates in between panels, round tables and keynote addresses, was the future of the initiative under the new U.S. administration. Power Africa, the initiative housed at USAID, involves many options including development finance and Independent Power Producers (IPPs)-all of which are favorable to businesses. The hope is that President Trump, with his background, might see a good opportunity for U.S. business.

Republican Congressman Ed Royce, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in a Summit keynote, extolled the chance "to create technology and long term power deals while increasing global security and social stability." He said that for American companies who maintain their competitiveness, opportunities abound as Africa's economies grow.

African consumers are driving an accelerating process of renewable energy installations, while African governments and big utility companies are often stuck in the grid paradigm, some delegates said. Most everyone wants the ability to be connected to a reliable electricity grid. But as a result of Africa's sheer size, the number of rural residents, and the lack of existing generating and distributing capacity, it is likely that many millions of people will get electricity from emerging, clean technologies including solar, wind, hydro and biogas, before a grid reaches them.

With greater power equity, Africa - which boasts some of the world's fastest-growing economies - will have a chance to address the extreme poverty that hobbles so many of its people. But in a global economy where - as the UN Economic Commission has documented - most resources flow away from rather than into the continent, it is close to impossible for Africans to reverse the flow alone. Africa needs that wall of money.

Noluthando Crockett-Ntonga is a contributor to AllAfrica.