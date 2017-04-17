Cameroon: Tourism - A Tour of China's Gigantic Canton Tower

Located on the banks of Pearl River in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, the 600-metre-high structure is one of the tallest in the world.

A visit to Canton Tower is any inquisitive person's dream. But you must be courageous enough to brave the frightening height. Looming 600 metres above with its 112 storeys, the tower dwarfs nearby Pearl River and the countless skyscrapers in Guangzhou, in China's Guangdong Province. The sprawling city has a population of over 16 million people. The tower was designed in 2005 by a Dutch couple, Mark Hemel and Barbara Kuit. It took five years for a Chinese firm to construct the gigantic facility at 278.1 Billion FCFA.

Canton Tower today attracts an average of 4,000 visitors a day and up to 18,000 during peak tourism periods like the Chinese Spring Festival that holds in January. Entry tickets cost from about 5,000 FCFA to 16,000 FCFA, depending on where the visitor is to end. The building covers 114,054 square metres and consists of the 450-metre-high body tower and a 150-metre-high mast antenna. Given the enormous height, six high-speed elevators are employed. They take 90 seconds to arrive on the 108th floor, some 433 metres above the ground.

From there, the panicky tourist - as is the case with many - is then ushered into another lift to get to the 112th floor, which is a viewing platform with a merry-go-round looking down on the city from the foggy sky. Still from this observation deck, daring tourists can take the frightful quick up and down tram ride to the very top of the tower - a pinnacle of 150 metres. The observation deck offers moments for frolicking amongst lovers, newly wedded, sight seers and other categories of tourists. Facilities in the building include a post office, exhibition spaces, a conference centre, a cinema, several outdoor restaurants, cafes, a play-hall area, coffee shops and outdoor gardens with teahouses.

With 40,000 metric tonnes of steel used in construction and the whole building weighing 100,000 metric tonnes, the Canton Tower dazzles visitors with its size and shape. Mark Hemel, one of the architects, said at the time of completion in 2010: "We wanted to create a 'female' tower, being complex, transparent, curvy, gracious and sexy... " And the result today is a very tall, slender building that resembles the figure of a lanky lady - thus its local nickname, "super-model!"