Tanzania: Man Stabs Wife With Arrow in Domestic Row

A 36-year-old woman from Maburi Village sustained serious wounds after her 85-year-old husband allegedly stabbed her several times in the abdomen with an arrow. Mara Regional Police Commander Jaffari Mohammed identified the woman as Nyamosi Nyangaresi. Mr Mohammed said the woman is currently admitted to the Nyerere District Hospital. He said the incident occurred on April 8.

Speaking to reporters late last week, the RPC said the couple had been involved in a long-term misunderstanding over .

Narrating her ordeal, Ms Nyangaresi said that her husband had hidden sandals their child so that she goes to school barefoot.

"My husband believes that when our child wears sandals, they prevent her from following lessons in class," she said. She said she pleaded with her husband to return the sandals to the child but he was adamant. She added that her husband told her that he was the family spokesman and a retired army officer who should not be questioned. He went to lock himself in the house and leaving the rest of the family out in the cold, she said.

While outside, she said, she called her husband severally to open for them the door but he declined.

"I soon forced open the door and then my husband, who was on the doorway, stabbed me several times in the stomach with an arrow," she said

The medical doctor in-charge of Nyerere Hospital, Dr Emiliana Donald, said the arrow head had greatly penetrated into the abdomen causing a lot of damage.