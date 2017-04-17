Ethiopia: Religious Leaders Urge the Youth to Strive Towards Nations' Dev't

The youth of Ethiopia that make up the majority of the country's population should gear up to assume the responsibility of leading this country to prosperity as they are the major driving engines of any developing economy, urges religious leaders.

The leaders of various faith speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, conveyed their cordial messages to the youth in particular urging them to aggregate their potential towards their personal development and the development of their nation.

Accordingly, EOC Patriarch His Holiness Abune Mathias said : "The fate of this nation is in the hands of the youth. Hence, young people who aspire for white-collar jobs need to exploit all possible opportunities as all possibilities are in hands and minds of the youth themselves."

His holiness also advised religious preachers to enlighten the youth with acceptable and applicable values and norms, calling up on the government to work towards engaging the large number of school leaving young people.

Ethiopian Catholic Church Cardinal Berhaneyesus Souraphiel for his part noted that what matters most is the attitude the youth develops towards job. He further said: "Institutions engaged in human capital development should strengthen efforts in producing highly qualified professionals who are self reliant and innovative".

"Whereas Ethiopia is becoming a very young nation due to the growing number of youth population, this is a great prospect to nation's development," noted Rev. Yonas Yigezu, President of the Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus. He further added that access to product markets, business plan of the enterprises, saving culture of the society, size of start-up capital and current capital being significant variables influencing the growth of youth institutions should be engaged in creating informed youth.

President of the Evangelical Churches Fellowship of Ethiopia, Pastor Tsadiku Abdo for his part said our forefathers have already handed down this nation with all odds and the youth of today should second the positive values as well as thwart the shortcomings with more productive approaches.

It is to be recalled that the government allocated 10 billion Birr youth revolving fund for job creation.