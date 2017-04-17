Tanzania: Clergymen Condemn Abductions, Killings

Dar es Salaam/Kilimanjaro/Mwanza. Religious and political leaders across the country used the used Easter masses to condemn incidents of abduction and killing of people including police officers.

The religious leaders also used their time at the pulpit to pray for Tanzania's peace and security which, they claimed, is increasingly being threatened by an escalation of inhuman acts.

President John Magufuli also joined thousands of Tanzania in celebrating Easter Mass as he and First Lady Janet Magufuli attended two Easter masses, one at St Peters Church, and another at Magomeni Tanzania Inland Church.

Speaking during Easter sermons, which were held at national level in Moshi, Archibshop Issac Amani called on the government and security organs to act decosively against the increase in incidents which threat the country's peace. The Bishop gave an example of the killing of eight police officers in Rufiji on Friday evening as a sign of deterioration of country's peace and harmony.

"Bandits exterminate residents in the streets and now have reached the point of murdering police officers on duty. Surprisingly, some of us are celebrating and fanning the killings."

"Yes, that is where we are now! What does that mean? As a nation, we need the God's intervention. We need to change before it is too late. The situation is not good," he said.

"Signs are clear. Crime now seems to be at its speed in different faces. The things that threaten our nation's unity are within our thoughts and behaviours."

Bishop Amani said any scheme about a crime started from thoughts before moving to an action, calling on Tanzanians to change that un-called for direction that threatened the country's peace. Apart from that, the Bishop said the killings of old people and the business of body parts of the people living with albinism are some of the things that make the world wonder.

"Our unity and peace are just like a fire that needs to be fueled. It is just like you have started a fire at home. If you don't feed it with woodfuel, the fire will fizzle out. This is in the same way with our peace," said Bishop Amani.

Leading a service at St Joseph Cathedral on the Easter eve, Father Raymond Sabba called on Tanzanians to stand firm against all evil.

The priest added that if wananchi will lose the courage to stand against few people, who terrorize others in order to silence the majority, that will be victory to the devil.

"People with evil minds have been using these acts (kidnaping, torturing and killing of few wananchi in order to terrify the majority... we shouldn't despair; we should instead unite against those acts," said Fr Sabba.

For his part, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania Archbishop for Eastern Diocese of Lake Victoria Andrew Gulle urged church members and all Tanzanians to keep on believing on God despite the increase of acts of kidnaping and terrorism.

Former Prime Minister Ministers Edward Lowassa and Fredrick Sumaye condoled the police force following the killings of eight officers.

He called for the police not to lose hope but continue to fulfill their responsibilities, which is to protect Tanzanians. They were speaking during Easter sermons at Azania Front Evangelical Lutheran Church yesterday.

Preaching at the Easter Mass at St Alban's Anglican Cathedral yesterday, Reverend Father Peter Undole said various states in the world have collapsed after politicians and religious leaders failed to respect the rule of law, principles and regulations.

"Therefore, politicians shouldn't adulterate the country. They are supposed to experience resurrection powers of God in order to observe rule of law, what they do and what they speak," he said, adding:

"They should measure how their actions and statements will negatively affect the country but instead, politicians don't care how their actions and statements will destroy the country. They are busy thinking on the way they could benefit themselves."

In the mass he led, the Reverend Father Johnson Lameck asked politicians have to walk out of graves of hate, intrigues and selfishness in order to safely connect the current and the future generations.

Former Chief Justice Augustine Ramadhan was among prominent Anglican figures who attended the Easter eve mass led by Fr Lameck during which several children were baptised.

Unlike the past Easter celebrations, the church missed the service and attendance of the former Diocese Archbishop, Dr Valentine Mokiwa who was ousted from office earlier this year.

President Magufuli attends service at two churches

Polycarp Cardinal Pengo, who is Dar es Salaam Arch Bishop, led a mass which was attended by President Magufuli and his wife. Cardinal Pengo prayed for the President to overcome all challenges he has been encountering.

"The resurrection of Jesus Christ should act as a strength in leading this country: I pray to God to help you in all of your endeavors," said the Cardinal.

The sentiments were echoed by Africa Inland Church's Charles Salalah during his sermon. The President was in attendance there too yesterday morning.

The church leader called on wananchi to pray for Dr Magufuli who, he said, has been doing a great job in fighting corruption in the government.

Speaking to congregation at Africa Inland Church Magomeni parish, President Magufuli thanked Tanzanians for continuing to pray for him.

He called for Tanzanians to remain united regardless of their religious or political affiliations.

Don't be used by politicians

Leading a mass in Dar es Salaam yesterday Moravian Revival Church, Bishop Emmaus Mwamakula, urged religious leaders not to let church altar to be used as political podiums.

The Bishop said some religious leaders, while at the altar, were not preaching the things that pleased God and instead they preached politics that created conflicts among people.

The Reverend Mwamakula reiterated that such clerics were supposed to preach the things that pleased God so that the believers could confess their sins and be forgiven, but, he said, they wee doing things to the contrary and conflicts were created and people fail to understand one another. "A church is a place for praying so that believers can confess their sins and not a place for jibes, which create hatred and endless conflicts in churches," he said.