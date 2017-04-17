16 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Tambuwal Lauds Assembly for Passing Right to Education Law

By Rakiya A.muhammad

Sokoto — Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has lauded the Sokoto State House of Assembly for passage of the Right to Education law.

The Right to Education law provides free and compulsory basic education to all children in the state.

It compels governments and parents to ensure all children between the ages of 6 and 18 are educated at public expense.

It also prescribes punishment for parents and guardians who refused to let their children attend school.

"The lawmakers deserve special praise considering the diligent manner they committed themselves to the passage of the important legislation," a statement by Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Media, Malam Imam Imam stated.

The governor added,"We commend especially members of the Assembly's committee on education who showed enough zeal and determination to convince their colleagues to pass the bill at a record time."

Tambuwal described it as a key intervention in the effort to expand access to education in Sokoto state.

