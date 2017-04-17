17 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Use of Technology Propel Tanapa to New Levels

By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — Application of information technology (IT) in its day-to-day activities has helped Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) to improve its activities.

Use of IT in Tanapa has been extended to collection of entry fees from tourists into its protected areas, issuance of entrance permits to the same, on-line bookings and management of other routine activities at the headquarters.

"Tourists now don't have to move with hard cash to get into the parks. They simply swap their credit cards at the gates," said Mr Jackinda Jairo, a senior system analyst with the conservation agency when speaking during the ICT Career Day at the Arusha Technical College (ATC).

Without giving figures, he said revenue collection at dozens entry gates at the 16 national parks Tanapa manages across the country has tremendously improved because of the IT application.

He added that similar improvements and efficiency has been seen in the management of human resources and accounts whose processing in bulky, hard copy documents used to take up to six to eight months.

"If you want to excel in your career you need to master ICT. ICT is now driving production and management activities across the world", he told students and staff members of the college.

Tanapa, a conservation agency under the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism and with headquarters in Arusha, has a total of 44 entry gates.

Its computerization not only covered revenue collections and gate entry permits, but financial and procurement operations, human resource and administration functions as well as ecological aspects in conservation such as the geographical information systems (GIS).

