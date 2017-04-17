Nigeria: Osinbajo to Nigerians - Show Love to One Another

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday admonished Nigerians to always show "pure" love to one another regardless of religious, tribal or political differences.

Osinbajo was addressing journalists after the Easter Sunday Service at the Aso Rock Villa Chapel.

He stated: "It is a message of love of Jesus Christ to all mankind. For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever that believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.

"It is a message for love for all. There is no tribe, no religion; regardless of faith, Jesus loves us. This is how we should relate with ourselves. It is a pure love and I think that is what everyone should bear in mind at this time."

The vice president who had delivered a sermon titled: "Revelations on the Resurrection of Jesus Christ," said: "Jesus before now had shown that he came to stand with criminals, sinners."