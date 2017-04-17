Ethiopia: Begena - a Heartwarming, Soul Refreshing Instrument Accompaniment of Easter Fasting Season

According to the sacred book of bible, 1 Samuel 16:23 Saul sent to Jesse, saying, "Let David now stand before me, for he has found favour in my sight." So it came about whenever the evil spirit from God came to Saul, David would take the harp and play it with his hand; and Saul would be refreshed and be well, and the evil spirit would depart from him. David's harp calmed the disturbed and troubled one. Since then Christians have been using similar musical instruments but nothing like the Ethiopia's Begena which warms the heart and refreshes the soul.

As David played it to soothe King Saul's nerves and heal him of insomnia, Begena's twanging buzz of the strings and mellow rhythm of the chant have the power to calm and soothe anyone.

Begena, a harp like instrument remains largely popular in Ethiopia extensively used in Orthodox Tewhado Church. Begena and Christian fasting season are inseparable in Ethiopia. The sound of Begena reverberates on the doorsteps of Christians. The instrument that resembles a very large lyre of David's Harp is synonymous with Lent ( the period that marks the Fasting of Jesus Christ). This exotic instrument has a power not just to free stresses but also to refresh the souls.

Begena is used in hymn, especially during Eastern fasting period. It is customary to hear religious songs composed with Begena both in fasting and feasting season. Mostly used in hymns by both men and women, the Begena is used to primarily accompany meditation and prayer.

According to Ethiopian Orthodox Church Heritage Conservation Archive and Library Tourism Department Head, Megabi Selam Solomon Tolcha, Begena is a moving instrument painstakingly preserved by the Church. David used Begena to praise and thank God with Harp.

In Ethiopia, monks and nuns as well use it to praise their God. Specially during fasting season, Christians prefer to listen hymn accentuated by Begana. It has special correlation with the fasting season. Fasting is soul searching. It is a way to stay away from the world chaos. And listening religious songs of Begena will give a sense of calmness and relief.

During the last two weeks of Easter fasting, Begena dominates the atmosphere like never before. From the ringing tone of mobiles to the giant Music, hymns made with Begena having an inclination of praising and commemorating the scarification and crucifixion of Jesus Christ take place to mark the holy week.

There are similar instruments in other Christian churches but Begena is unique and indegenious to Ethiopia in its playing style and sounds. Begena transports one's soul to the heaven unlike other instruments. Begena is one of the oldest musical instruments in Ethiopia which the church with other Christians is preserving. Lots of efforts are underway not just to preserve it but to promote it globally, Solomon added.

Begena is made from wood, hide and a special string made from intestinal walls of goat or sheep. It resembles Kirar from its physical structure, though Begena is bigger in size. The cords are further tightened from an elevated bar called 'Birkuma'. The Birkuma has small pieces of smoothened hide on it, which upon vibration make the Begena produce sounds like 'tizz' and 'dizz'. It is a peculiar instrument. The Begena is used extensively in church services.