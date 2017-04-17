16 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Directs South Darfur State Government to Complete Tribal Reconciliations

Khartoum — The Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has instructed the government of South Darfur State to complete the tribal reconciliations, implement outcomes of reconciliatory conferences and to provide services for the returnees in the state.

The Wali( governor) of the South Darfur State, Enginerr Adam Al-Fekki, said in a press statement following his meeting with the Vice - President of the Republic in the Republican Palace Sunday that he acquainted the Vice-President with the overall security situations in South Darfur State, affirming stability of the situation there.

He added that he also briefed the Vice - President on the result of the basic education certificate examination and issues of social peace and reconciliations in the state.

