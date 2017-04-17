17 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: This Is Our Best Easter in Nearly a Decade - Borno CAN

By Olatunji Omirin

Maiduguri — The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday praised the efforts of the military for decimating Boko Haram insurgents so much Christians can celebrate Easter in Borno State without curfews and barricades.

The Chairman of the Borno State chapter of the association, Bishop Mohammed Naga, said it was Borno State's first Easter in a peaceful atmosphere in nearly a decade.

Naga stated in a message during the NAF Day 2017 Celebration on the theme, 'Consolidating Air Power Gains For Enduring Peace and Development,' in Maiduguri yesterday, that the Christian community was grateful to God and the military for successfully fighting the 'enemies of this country.'

He said: "It is the most peaceful Easter celebration we have had for the previous years. Since 2009, this year's Easter is the most peaceful. Sometimes we celebrated Easter indoors, no vehicular movements, no visitations of friends. Honestly, we want to thank God and the military."

The Commander 105 Composite Group of NAF Maiduguri, Air Commodore Charles Ohwo assured residents and troops that the fight against insurgency was almost done. "Now, we are in the last phase of fight against the menace of Boko Haram. We want to reassure that we are willing, able and ready as a service to live up to details of operations," Ohwo said.

