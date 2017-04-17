16 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: U.S. Charge d'Affaires Lauds Economic and Security Developments

Khartoum — The American Charge d'Affaires in Sudan, Steven Kotsis has commended development of performance of Sudan economy , economic reform efforts , security developments and stability of situations in Sudan.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Bedr-Eddin Mahmoud who met with the American Charge d'Affaires in his office, Sunday, called on the international community to support Sudan's efforts to reform its economy and to integrate it in the international economy.

The two sides deliberated in presence of Deputy of Consul of US Embassy in Khartoum, Rashida Sanosi , over Spring meetings scheduled to be held in Washington during 21-23 of current April as well as arrangement of meetings with different US officials to discuss economic issues of concern to Sudan.

The American Charge d'Affaires affirmed that he would cooperate with Sudan to enhance performance of its economy.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, on his part, presented a briefing on current developments of economic performance , referring to computerization of financial transactions to control the public spending.

He Minister called for supporting Sudan efforts to establish cooperation relations between the national and foreign private sectors to support productive sectors and to boost the national economy.

