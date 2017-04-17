South Africa: DA Urges Dirco to Ensure the Safety of Zambian Opposition Leader, Hichilema

press release

The DA is deeply concerned by reports that Zambian opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema's health is deteriorating. This follows a raid on his house last week, where an unknown gas was allegedly released before Hichilema was arrested by Zambian police.

The DA calls on the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, to engage with the Zambian government over this very concerning situation. Importantly, the Minister should urge that Zambian government to give access to independent medical personnel to assess Hichilema's health and to ensure that his human rights are being upheld.

The DA condemns all actions which would seek to disrespect due process and the rule of law. The arbitrary arrest of political opponents in Zambia is deeply concerning in a constitutional democracy such as Zambia. Moreover, the grave human rights concerns that are associated with this arrest are condemnable.

If the ANC-led government is still committed to a human rights based foreign policy, which they should be, then the Minister needs to make a statement against these actions, and needs to put pressure on her Zambian counterparts to release Mr Hichilema.

No country can be truly democratic when opposition parties are not free to challenge government power and to hold those in power accountable. When they face arrest and human rights abuses for such actions, then that country is no longer free.

The DA believes that South Africa should be leading the charge for the entrenchment of democracy and the upholding of human rights across the continent and we will continue to pressure government to do so.

Stevens Mokgalapa MP

DA Shadow Minister of International Relations and Co-operation