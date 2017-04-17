16 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: VP Informed On Arrangement for President's Visit to Nahral-Neil State

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has got acquainted with arrangements for coming visit of the President of the Republic to Nahral-Neil State.

The Wali(governor) of Nahral-Neil State, Maj.Gen. Hatim Al-Waseela, said in a press statement after his meeting with the Vice - President of the Reublic in the Republican Palace Sunday that gave a full briefing to the Vice-President about situations in the state.

He said that the Vice - President and Chairman of Al-Damar as the Youth Capital Project heard, in presence of Minister of Youth and Sport, a report on progress of the project and implementation of a number of establishments related to the projects in the fields of infrastructures, playgrounds, roads and services, which are being implemened at the cost more than 200 million pound.

Al-Waseela said that Nahral-Neil State would host a meeting of the Ministers of Youth and Sports in Sudan states next Thursday as part of preparations for Al-Damar as the Capital of Youth Project.

