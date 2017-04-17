South Africa: Six Men Arrested, Two Firearms Seized and Two Hijacked Vehicles Recovered in Nyanga

press release

Community involvement in the fight against crime led to the arrest of three men aged between 21 and 26 years after an armed robbery was perpetrated in Samora Machel, Nyanga on Friday night. According to information a man was robbed of his cellphone by armed suspects. A vigilant community member observed the suspects jumping into a Toyota Avanza and recorded the details of the vehicle, including the registration number. The victim stopped the police and reported the crime. Police followed up on the information provided and spotted the vehicle with three occupants. Upon searching them one was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license.

In a separate incident two suspects are expected to appear in court after they were arrested in possession of a hijacked vehicle on Friday afternoon in Philippi. Police received information of a hijacked LDV and the vehicle was tracked to Siyahlala Informal Settlement in Philippi. While police were driving towards the area the suspects noticed the police and about 10 men started running away from the vehicle they had already started to strip. Police managed to arrest two suspects. One suspect was arrested still in possession of a spanner he was using to strip the vehicle. Police also recovered another vehicle, a Nissan Sentra, which was reported as hijacked in Diep River earlier this month.

In the early hours of this morning at 00:30 a 20-year-old man was arrested after he was found to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm in Vlei Squatter Camp in Philippi. Police from Nyanga were conducting crime prevention patrols in the area when they noticed three men acting suspiciously. When the suspects saw the police approaching they started running into different directions. One suspect was chased by a police official and the suspect threatened the police officer with a firearm. The police managed to apprehend the armed suspect and noticed that the firearm's serial number had been filed off.

All six arrested suspects will appear in the Athlone Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 18 April 2017.