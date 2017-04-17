16 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Hawks Refutes Groundless Allegations Regarding Lt Gen Matakata's Role in the Appointment of Lt Gen Ntlemeza

It is disturbing that News24 published an article which suggests that the newly appointed acting Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, was part of the panel that appointed Lieutenant General Mthandazo Ntlemeza.

The narrative that Lieutenant General Matakata was influential in the appointment of Lieutenant General Ntlemeza is devoid of any truth, and should be condemned in the strongest terms.

For the record, Lieutenant General Matakata was merely a member of the secretariat for the said panel that was responsible for interviewing all the candidates and not Lieutenant General Ntlemeza alone as it is being alleged.

Lieutenant General Matakata therefore had no influence whatsoever on the appointment of the successful candidate.

Lieutenant General Matakata is an impeccable and competent leader. She has a long service history in the elite unit. Her work speaks for itself.

We are not going to allow sections of the media to sway us from the very important task at hand; that of our continued fight against serious crime that threatens the stability of our country as mandated by the Constitution.

The same question was asked during the recent press conference led the Minister of Police preceding her appointment. The question was answered right there and then and News 24 chose to overlook the factual response.

