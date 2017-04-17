Nigeria: Ikpeazu Promotes Made-in-Aba Products in China

Umuahia — Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has taken the promotion of Made-in-Aba products to Guangzhou, China, assuring investors of a safe and economically vibrant Abia State.

A release by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, said Governor Ikpeazu gave the assurance while making his presentation on the investment potentials in Abia State at the 1st Nigeria-China Governors Investment Forum holding in Guangzhou, China.

The Abia State governor outlined the comparative investment advantage of Abia State to include location in the middle of seven states with a captive population of more than 20 million people, 17 railway stations, proximity to four airports and home to the largest MSME hub in West Africa.

Governor Ikpeazu assured potential investors that they could commence business with land and C of O availability less than a month after arriving Abia State.

Ikpeazu had during the 2015 campaigns promised to promote Made-in-Aba products to the world.