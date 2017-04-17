Tanzania: Enable the Disabled to Be Truly Self-Reliant

editorial

The adage, disability is not inability is demonstrated by many people across the world who have risen to stardom despite one physical impediment or other.

For instance, Stevie Wonder of the US, who became blind soon after birth in 1950, grew up to be one of greatest musicians of the world--an accomplished singer, songwriter and music producer, as well as being multi-instrumentalist who is at home with the piano, drums and harmonica.

Tanzania's Boniphace Kinyezo, who was born 55 years ago in Tabora, says being a carpenter has been his childhood dream. That, in itself, could have been any other child's dream, but then Mr Kinyezo is a special case. Why, he had lost his sight at the age of two!

That daunting challenge notwithstanding, after completing primary school, he attended a two-year vocational training school and graduated as a carpenter. The man is aptly caring for his own family as well as other needy members of his extended family.

Ms Mwanaidi Mayowela, 44, suffered a stroke while in Standard Four at Maweni Primary School in Kigoma, an affliction that rendered her paralysed from the waist down.

This married mother of two went through many ups and downs but in the course of time, she became a capable businesswoman, owner of several bajajs, a shop and two houses. It is no wonder, she was recently recognised by Cloud Media Group organised Malkia wa Nguvu search--an initiative that seeks to highlight Tanzania's most outstanding and inspirational, but otherwise, ordinary women, in various fields. Ms Mayowela came tops in the 2016 search that targeted women in entrepreneurship.

Achieve their dreams

We cite the three cases above to bolster the view that all members of human societies have the potential to achieve their dreams, or at least, be useful to themselves and their communities, irrespective of one's disability of one type or other.

The question, however, is: how much support do we give to those among us who are encumbered by disabilities that impinge on their capability to make use of the opportunities that abound, those which the "fully" abled individuals take for granted?

A cobbler and showshiner in Musoma, Mr Richard Andrekus, says he failed to attend school beyond Standard Six mainly because being legless, he faced two problems: stigma and non-conducive infrastructure.

He went for a shoemaking course at Lake Victoria Disability Centre, where he qualified in his chosen trade, but he cannot establish a shoemaking outfit, which would require a capital of Sh5 million.

He wishes for a special funding and consideration for people in situations such as his, so that they realise their dreams. His dream, for instance, is to be a successful entrepreneur, a man capable creating wealth for himself and employment for others.

It is heartening to note, however, that the young man is not a beggar--which seems to be the lot of many of our disabled persons--for he earns on average, Sh50,00 per day.

We need to acknowledge that there are many disabled, yet potentially very capable Tanzanians. There is, therefore, a need for a comprehensive and sustainable system of making it possible for such persons to exploit their potential, being it in the academia, arts, career paths and entrepreneurship.