16 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Swift Arrests of Carjackers in Kimberley

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The police in Kimberley have arrested three suspects aged 25, 26 and 32 in connection with a case if car-jacking. It is reported that the three hijacked VW Golf last night at about 21:00.

It is reported the victim asked the suspects direction at De Beers Bridge in Kimberley. He was allegedly pointed with a firearm. The suspects jumped into the car and the victim was forcefully removed from the car.

The police were notified and promptly responded. The suspects were arrested in Kimberley and the hijacked vehicle was recovered. The firearm used by the hijackers has not yet been recovered.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Risimati Peter Shivuri has commended the police for their prompt reaction which led to the arrest of the hijackers.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Kimberley Magistrates'Court on Tuesday pending further police investigations.

South Africa

Nkosazana Dlamini- Zuma vs Opposition Parties

Reports that presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is receiving preferential treatment have thrust her in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.