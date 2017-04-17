South Africa: Swift Arrests of Carjackers in Kimberley

press release

The police in Kimberley have arrested three suspects aged 25, 26 and 32 in connection with a case if car-jacking. It is reported that the three hijacked VW Golf last night at about 21:00.

It is reported the victim asked the suspects direction at De Beers Bridge in Kimberley. He was allegedly pointed with a firearm. The suspects jumped into the car and the victim was forcefully removed from the car.

The police were notified and promptly responded. The suspects were arrested in Kimberley and the hijacked vehicle was recovered. The firearm used by the hijackers has not yet been recovered.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Risimati Peter Shivuri has commended the police for their prompt reaction which led to the arrest of the hijackers.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Kimberley Magistrates'Court on Tuesday pending further police investigations.