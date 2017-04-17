16 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Ten Men Arrested for Hijacking and Possession of Stolen Vehicles

As part of Operation Paseka, to investigate criminal conduct that endangers the safety or security of the community, the police from the Carjacking Team and the Western Cape Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU) conducted tracing operations that led to the arrests of ten suspects for cases of hijacking, house robbery and possession of stolen vehicles.

The crimes occurred in the Khayelitsha and Blue Downs Clusters between 2016 and 2017.

The suspects aged between 23 and 25 years were arrested and appeared in various courts on 12 April 2017 and were remanded in custody.

