Uganda: Is Besigye Propping Up Ex-MP Amuriat for FDC Presidency?

analysis

With about six months to the end of Gen Mugisha Muntu's tenure as Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, aspirants interested in the top seat of Uganda's leading opposition party have started declaring their intentions.

Muntu was elected for a five-year term of office in November 2012 after a bitterly contested election that pitted him against Budadiri West MP Nathan Nandala-Mafabi, the current FDC secretary general.

The fall-out from that election continues to dog FDC. Ahead of the 2016 presidential elections, some senior FDC leaders declined to back Besigye's candidature owing to their loyalty to Muntu. Some said Besigye had unfairly used Mafabi to undermine Muntu.

Both Muntu and Mafabi have once again declared that they will contest for the party's presidency, which sets the stage for a repeat of their bruising duel this November.

However, this time round, the fight for the FDC top job is unlikely to be a two-horse race. This is because the former Kumi county MP, Patrick Amuriat Oboi, is said to be waiting in the wings for a stab at the job.

Some party sources told us that Amuriat could be the candidate of choice for Dr Kizza Besigye, the founding president of FDC and the country's most influential opposition leader.

Besigye has lately been moving around with Amuriat to various parts of the country. Most recently, the two were tear-gassed together in Ngora and Katakwi districts, where they had gone to mobilise for the party and to deliver food aid to hunger-stricken people.

Besigye's support for Amuriat, FDC insider sources say, could be because he does not want to get mired into the Muntu-Mafabi rivalry again. The rivalry almost tore up the party after the elections in 2012.

Sources said Amuriat could represent a neutral candidate for those fed up of Muntu's presidency and those who are not keen to embrace Mafabi. We have been told some of Besigye's die-hard supporters are angry that Gen Muntu has not embraced the defiance campaign, which was launched immediately after the disputed 2016 general elections.

"Besigye supporters think that Muntu has not supported the defiance campaign, which they think has suffered because they are not in charge of the party," a source within FDC told The Observer last week. "They want the defiance team to take over the party so that it doesn't look like there are two groups contradicting each other."

MAFABI CHALLENGE

As for Mafabi, for years it has been widely believed that Besigye favoured him over Muntu because he embraced aspects of Besigye's combative style. Yet, sources said, some of those who supported him against Muntu are now disillusioned by his failure to spearhead the building of party structures in his role as secretary general.

"Besigye and those who support him don't want to announce something and then people ask whether it is a personal campaign or an FDC campaign. They want a cover to operate but Mafabi has not availed himself to do the work of being a formal representative of FDC formal structures. Some people had thought Mafabi was an activist when they saw him in shorts fighting with the army, but I think he was just responding to a situation," the source said.

The Observer was unable to speak to Besigye by press time. However, the four-time presidential candidate's personal assistant, Ronald Muhinda, said it would be erroneous for anyone to even suggest that his boss is favouring one FDC member against another for the party presidency.

"Would you say that he is also supporting Wafula Oguttu, Mubarak Munyagwa, Ingrid Turinawe, Margaret Wokuri or Erias Lukwago because everywhere he is, they arealso there?"he asked.

Muhinda added that whoever is interested in FDC leadership matters can pursue them without fear that Besigye will seek to block their ambitions or take sides.

AMURIAT SPEAKS

Amuriat told The Observer last week that he had not yet made up his mind about contesting for the party's top job, but admitted that he is considering running.

"I cannot rule out the possibility," he said by telephone. "There are a few consultations we are making right now before I make the official announcement."

Amuriat added that considering his political experience and years of service that he has offered to FDC, he fits the bill for a potential party leader.

"You know I have been an outstanding politician for so many years and a person who has served my party at all levels," he said.

However, the former MP, who lost the 2016 Kanyum parliamentary election to former Kumi LC-V chairperson Ismail Orot, debunked the suggestion that Besigye is propping him up for the seat. He said the only reason he is always with the retired colonel is because they share a lot in common.

"I have my own political feet to stand on; why would I need Dr Besigye to promote me? We are in activism. Now that I am no longer a member of parliament, I devoted all my time to activism and anybody who is in activism will be with me or I will be with that person," he said.

He added: "The reason you will find me with Dr Besigye is because we are birds of the same feather; we are in defiance to try and put pressure on the Museveni regime to bring change to this country; the allegation that Besigye is trying to promote me is null and void."