South Africa: Man Found Murdered in Street - Kwanobuhle

Police are investigating a case of murder, after a body of a man was found lying in a street in KwaNobuhle early on Saturday morning. Today around 02:00, the body of Bongani Mahlahla (26), was found in Fanayo Street, KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage, with two stab wounds in his upper body. Circumstances around his death are unknown at this stage. Anyone with information that could assist with the arrest of the suspect (s) is urged to contact the detectives office, KwaNobuhle SAPS at 041 978 8800 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

