South Africa: Public Protector Must Investigate Abuse of State Resources By NDZ Protection

press release

The DA will write to the Public Protector to ask that she urgently investigate the use of state resources to provide VIP protection to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma despite the fact that she holds no position that would justify such protection.

Reports today make it clear that there are spurious 'security threats' on which the Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula, is relying to justify this protection. Indeed, it is clear that she was receiving VIP protection prior to her arrival at the hotel where the supposed 'threat' occurred.

The fact that he will not come out and make clear the true basis of these supposed threats make us increasingly concerned that there is an abuse of state resources at play.

Ms Dlamini-Zuma is a firm contender in the succession race for ANC presidency. It cannot be that between now and December she will be provided VIP protection at taxpayer expense, essentially as preferential treatment in an internal party race.

There are vital policing resource issues around South Africa which need attention. South African citizens face threats from criminals in their homes and on our streets on a daily basis and yet a Zuma favourite is provided protection for unsubstantiated threats instead of our people.

The Public Protector needs to investigate this as a matter of urgency to ensure that any abuse of state resources is stopped.

Zakhele Mbhele MP

DA Shadow Minister of Police