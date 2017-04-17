South Africa: Police Search for Missing Person Continues

press release

The Police in Vuwani outside Thohoyandou in conjunction with the local community have embarked on a massive search for missing Ndivhuwo Mukwevho who went missing on 10th April 2017.

It is alleged that Ndivhuwo Mukwevho (30 who is residing at Dzwerani -Hamadala village, went missing on the 2017-04-10 during the night.

The following day on the 2017-04-11 in the morning at about 05:30, the family found that she was not in her room and the search ensued immediately until today with no success.

Anyone who can assist with information on the whereabouts of this woman may contact Constable Sikhwari at 0793124115 or 0847224961 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest Police Station.

The search for this victim and investigations are still continuing.