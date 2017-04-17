South Africa: Statement By the Minister of Police Following His Visit to Soshanguve Police Station and Home of Late SAPS Member

press release

The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula, has learned with shock and outrage of the attack on members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Soshanguve. Two on-duty police officers were attacked and one member was killed while on duty this past Friday, the 14th of April 2017.

The Minister visited the Soshanguve Police Station and the home of the SAPS member to offer his message of support and condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and the community.

Two suspects have been called in for questioning relating to the Soshanguve shooting. The Minister welcomed the attention this matter is receiving from SAPS.

"South Africans must unite in denouncing the senseless killing of our men and women who are mandated to keep our communities safe. The killing of SAPS members is an attack on the people of South Africa as a whole. Many of our SAPS members die in the line of duty while working to make our country a safer place to live in. I reiterate that there should never be a space for criminals to operate in our country," said Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Interacting with members of the community and SAPS, Minister Mbalula expressed outrage over the attacks on and killing of SAPS members.

The Minister called on SAPS members to protect themselves against criminals using our Constitutional order. Furthermore, the Minister urged that there should be close cooperation between the justice department and the police service.

"Our officers were on duty as part of our Operation Paseka (Easter) crime prevention operations. During their stop and search patrols, criminals saw fit to attack them, resulting in one death. This must come to an end. The law empowers SAPS members to protect our people and they were doing that. It also empowers them to protect themselves from criminals and they must do just that," Minister Mbalula emphatically expressed.

The Minister visited the hospital where one of the police officers who survived gun shots is getting medical attention. The Minister thanked the police officer for his bravery and service to the South African people.

On his visit to the home of the deceased member, the Minister met with the family and offered condolences. The family was assured that everything will be done to bring the criminals responsible to book to face the full might of the law. The Minister guaranteed the family that the police officer will receive a well-deserved send off for his bravery.