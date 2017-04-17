17 April 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Needs Mature and Capable Politicians - Cleric

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Bishop of the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the World, also known as Tocoist Church, Afonso Nunes, last Sunday in Catete district, in Luanda's Icolo e Bengo Municipality, said that Angola needs politicians with maturity and capacity to resolve the problems of the citizens.

The christian cleric made this pronouncement at the religious service of gratitude in the ambit of his congregation's 82nd foundation anniversary - which they call "the day prophet Simão Toco met God" - marked on 17 April.

The leader of the Tocoist Church said that with the general elections drawing near politicians have to show their maturity when presenting their governance programmes.

In this ambit, he called on politicians to be moderate in their language and, above all, accept the living in difference, using convergence only to contribute to the development of Angola.

Bishop Afonso Nunes went on to stress that the politicians have to accept the results of the elections, because this is going to be the will of the people, adding that no-one can take the power without the will of God.

He also expressed his desire to see the country hold free, fair and peaceful polls, reminding that many African countries are hopeful about the democratic process in Angola and counting on its assistance, reason why Angolans needed to show examples of tolerance and forgiveness. "The political leader must act with consciousness, and not let themselves be carried away by emotions expressed by the people, so they have to be just and tolerant", emphasised the christian cleric.

The commemorative activities of the Tocoist Church's foundation, which kicked off last Wednesday, are taking place under the motto "Come to celebrate with us the 82 years of Theophany in Africa, for the well-being of families and peace".

The said religious service was attended by thousands of Tocoist Church faithful, as well as by government officials, representatives of political parties and leaders of various other religious denominations.

Angola

Bishop Calls for Spread of Gospel and Love of Neighbour

Bishop Zeca Martins appealed Sunday in Luanda to society in general for the need to announce the Gospel of Christ in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.