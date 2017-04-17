The Bishop of the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the World, also known as Tocoist Church, Afonso Nunes, last Sunday in Catete district, in Luanda's Icolo e Bengo Municipality, said that Angola needs politicians with maturity and capacity to resolve the problems of the citizens.

The christian cleric made this pronouncement at the religious service of gratitude in the ambit of his congregation's 82nd foundation anniversary - which they call "the day prophet Simão Toco met God" - marked on 17 April.

The leader of the Tocoist Church said that with the general elections drawing near politicians have to show their maturity when presenting their governance programmes.

In this ambit, he called on politicians to be moderate in their language and, above all, accept the living in difference, using convergence only to contribute to the development of Angola.

Bishop Afonso Nunes went on to stress that the politicians have to accept the results of the elections, because this is going to be the will of the people, adding that no-one can take the power without the will of God.

He also expressed his desire to see the country hold free, fair and peaceful polls, reminding that many African countries are hopeful about the democratic process in Angola and counting on its assistance, reason why Angolans needed to show examples of tolerance and forgiveness. "The political leader must act with consciousness, and not let themselves be carried away by emotions expressed by the people, so they have to be just and tolerant", emphasised the christian cleric.

The commemorative activities of the Tocoist Church's foundation, which kicked off last Wednesday, are taking place under the motto "Come to celebrate with us the 82 years of Theophany in Africa, for the well-being of families and peace".

The said religious service was attended by thousands of Tocoist Church faithful, as well as by government officials, representatives of political parties and leaders of various other religious denominations.