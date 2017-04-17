Sudan: Economic Development Sector Reviews Industrial Sector Plans

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers Economic Development Sector Technical Committee, chaired by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, Mustafa Yousef Holi reviewed, in its meeting, Sunday, the National Industrial Sector Plan for 2017-2020, presented by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry, Bilal Yousef Al-Mubarak.

The plan include production of 1,500 million tons of sugar and 10 million tons of cement by the end of2020.

The meeting also, reviewed the performance report of the sector's ministries concerning the State Reform Programing the fields of legislative environment and capacity building.