14 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir - Government Will Not Leave Any Spot of its Land Outside of the State's Control

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic and Chairman of the National Congress, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, affirmed that the government will not leave any spot of land beyond the state's control and will keep security and stability country-wide.

Addressing the conclusion of the reactivation conference of the National Congress of Khartoum State at the exhibitions Area in Burri Sunday, President Al-Bashir has reiterated call on the remaining armed movements to abandon rebellion and to join the accord and peace process.

He said that all the 116 parties and armed movements that have participated in the national dialogue will be included in the national accord government, adding that the participation in government following elections of the year 2020 will be according to the parties' political weight.

President Al-Bashir stressed that the Sudanese people have willingly and with confidence on that National Congress capabilities taken part in the national dialogue, affirming that no circle in the world can practice pressure on Sudan.

He announced that the coming stage will witness more openness in the level of Sudan foreign relations.

He pointed out that Sudan is enjoying excellent relations with the Arab, African and Asian countries, adding that Sudan relations with the west are progressing well.

Sudan

Guard Killed in Attack On Ex-Rebel Leader in Central Darfur

The head of a Darfur rebel breakaway faction survived an assassination attempt in Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.