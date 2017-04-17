Sudan: Speaker Lauds Efforts for Compensation of Merowe Dam Affected-People

The head of a Darfur rebel breakaway faction survived an assassination attempt in Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur,… Read more »

Prof. Omer has lauded the efforts being exerted to compensate the dam affected-citizens, announcing his commitment to support the Higher Committee for Supporting Manaseer.

Khartoum — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer witnessed, Sunday, at the parliament, the signing of the establishment of 100 km Abu Hammad-Al-Towena-Karima besides 500 house for the Merowe Dam affected -people between the Ministry of Transport, Roads and Bridges and the Government of Nahr El-Neil State.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.