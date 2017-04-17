Sudan: Speaker Lauds Efforts for Compensation of Merowe Dam Affected-People

Khartoum — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer witnessed, Sunday, at the parliament, the signing of the establishment of 100 km Abu Hammad-Al-Towena-Karima besides 500 house for the Merowe Dam affected -people between the Ministry of Transport, Roads and Bridges and the Government of Nahr El-Neil State.
Prof. Omer has lauded the efforts being exerted to compensate the dam affected-citizens, announcing his commitment to support the Higher Committee for Supporting Manaseer.