16 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP to Address Workshop of Arab Conference On Development and Reconstruction in Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The meeting of the Executive Committee emanated from the Higher Committee for the Conference on Development and Reconstruction in Sudan chaired by the Minister of Welfare and Social Security, Mashaer Al-Dawalab, has approved the holding of the preparatory Workshop of the conference which is sponsored and will be addressed, next Tuesday, by the First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh, at Corinthia Hotel.

The workshop will be attended by all the concerned ministries, government units and states.

The meeting heard to reports of the committees and the technical, administrative and logistic arrangements for holding the specialized technical workshop that precedes the holding of the conference.

Sudan

Guard Killed in Attack On Ex-Rebel Leader in Central Darfur

The head of a Darfur rebel breakaway faction survived an assassination attempt in Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.