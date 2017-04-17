Sudan: FVP to Address Workshop of Arab Conference On Development and Reconstruction in Sudan

Khartoum — The meeting of the Executive Committee emanated from the Higher Committee for the Conference on Development and Reconstruction in Sudan chaired by the Minister of Welfare and Social Security, Mashaer Al-Dawalab, has approved the holding of the preparatory Workshop of the conference which is sponsored and will be addressed, next Tuesday, by the First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh, at Corinthia Hotel.

The workshop will be attended by all the concerned ministries, government units and states.

The meeting heard to reports of the committees and the technical, administrative and logistic arrangements for holding the specialized technical workshop that precedes the holding of the conference.