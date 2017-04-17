16 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Inaugurate Monday Largest Medicines Store

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will inaugurate on Monday the largest medicines store in the country and Abdul-Hamid Ibrahim Training Center.

The Director of the National Medical Supply Fund, Dr. Jamal Khalafalla, has affirmed completion of the arrangements to inaugurate the Medical Supply stores for doubling the storage capacity.

He said in a press statement that the fund has carried out the modernization and development of the storing environment to cope with the international standards and good storing bases by the use of modern technology.

Sudan

Guard Killed in Attack On Ex-Rebel Leader in Central Darfur

The head of a Darfur rebel breakaway faction survived an assassination attempt in Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.