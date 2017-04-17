Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Inaugurate Monday Largest Medicines Store

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will inaugurate on Monday the largest medicines store in the country and Abdul-Hamid Ibrahim Training Center.

The Director of the National Medical Supply Fund, Dr. Jamal Khalafalla, has affirmed completion of the arrangements to inaugurate the Medical Supply stores for doubling the storage capacity.

He said in a press statement that the fund has carried out the modernization and development of the storing environment to cope with the international standards and good storing bases by the use of modern technology.