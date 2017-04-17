17 April 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bishop Calls for Spread of Gospel and Love of Neighbour

Luanda — Bishop Zeca Martins appealed Sunday in Luanda to society in general for the need to announce the Gospel of Christ in time and in a timely manner so that there is a greater conversion and love for others.

The appeal was made during the homily of the mass that marked the passage of Easter Sunday in which the resurrection of Jesus Christ is celebrated.

The Catholic priest stressed that the measure aims for the people give a special value to humanity, that is, "give value to life in the logic of forgiveness and brotherhood".

The prelate also stressed that it is necessary to "cultivate love, peace and justice among brothers so that the resurrected Christ lives and reigns among all".

He also urged the faithful to adopt exemplary behavior by the time of the elections that will take place in August of this year.

The mass was presided over by the Archbishop Emeritus of Luanda, Bishop Anastácio Cahango, and was celebrated in the See Cathedral.

