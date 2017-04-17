Angola: Zaire - China Interested to Invest in Soyo Municipality

Soyo — The Chinese ambassador to Angola, Cui Aimin, expressed on Thursday in Soyo municipality, northern Zaire province, the interest of his country in investing in that region in the fields of energy, tourism, agriculture and fisheries.

The diplomat, who was speaking to the press at the end of a meeting with the provincial governor of Zaire, José Joanes André, said China intends to make use of the local potential to strengthen the existing economic cooperation between the two countries.

He recalled that Soyo municipality has several resources, for instance, at Congo River mouth there are many humid zones and arable lands where tourism and agriculture can be developed.

The ambassador also said that his country's companies are focused on investing in petro- chemistry industry, taking advantage of the oil produced in the municipality.

According to him, besides the ongoing construction of the Soyo/Nzeto freeway, the Chinese companies are also involved in the implantation of the Soyo combined cycle power plant and other projects carried out in the province.

The Chinese diplomat pledged to persuade the companies in his country so as to pay greater attention to the social responsibility to local communities, thus contributing to the socioeconomic development of Soyo.

In his turn, the local administrator, Lúcia Maria Tomás, received with satisfaction the Chinese people's intention in investing in the municipality.

"We are open to foreign investment, in order to continue with the diversification of our economy", she stated.