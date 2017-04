Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's rink hockey team ranked fifth in the 67th edition of the Montreux International Tournament in Switzerland, after beating on Sunday Italy by 9-4.

The Angolan Humberto Mendes "Big" was the man of the match with six goals, plus two goals of João Pinto and one of Anderson Silva "Neri".

Angola has dropped one place in relation to the previous edition (2015), which is their tenth participation.