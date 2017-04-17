Tanzania: . . . Orders Surveying, Handing Over of Title Deeds for 'Quarter Areas'

In a bid to curb land grabbing, President John Magufuli yesterday ordered for the survey and submission to his office, of title deeds for all areas with housing quarters in the country.

The President directed the Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, William Lukuvi, to identify and hand over to him a report and title deeds of all 'quarter areas' across the country. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of Magomeni quarters in Dar es Salaam, yesterday.

He ordered the Minister to submit the report before the end of May, this year. Magomeni is one of the three residential areas in Dar es Salaam built during the colonial era for government African employees. The others are Ilala and Temeke quarters, in Ilala and Temeke municipalities respectively.

"These areas were allocated for low income people, but few dishonest leaders grabbed such areas and think they belong to them. This is why I have directed the minister responsible to identify all these areas so that we plan for other development projects like this one," he added.

The Head of State said some leaders tried to sell plots in Temeke District to an investor on the grounds that the area was allocated for investment projects. He added: "Former Zanzibar President, Abeid Aman Karume managed to build good houses for his people. We must live his vision by doing the same for 'wananchi'.

" President Magufuli said his government is well determined to improve housing for all people. "If the late Karume enabled people of Zanzibar to live in decent homes in the 1970s, we can also do the same. For years, we have been investing in improving government workers' housing.

The fifth phase government eyes 'bodaboda' riders and food vendors, every person in this country must live in a decent house," he said.

The President applauded the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA)'s efforts and patriotism in carrying out the project. He said the project is being carried out under low cost compared to other companies that are profit oriented. He, however, tasked the agency to work day and night to accomplish the project on time. "I wish this project could be completed even before the agreed time," he said.

On his part, Minister Lukuvi said he has a task-team consisting of members from his ministry, TBA and the Ministry of Works and Transport that was formed to identify all quarter areas and that they will soon submit the report. He directed all regional commissioners across the country to identify such areas.

He said those who have already grabbed such areas must immediately relocate pending stern legal measures against them. In September, last year, Dr Magufuli visited the area and announced that all the 644 residents of Magomeni Quarters will live for free for five years once new high rise apartments are completed in a year's time

He said the government will construct new structures and give five-year free accommodation to the evictees as compensation while the government will be working on modalities of selling the houses to them.

Addressing the residents, who were evicted and their houses demolished in 2012, President Magufuli said they deserve free tenancy after suffering for many years. The 20bn/- project was handed to TBA for implementation. The five high-rise apartments having eight floors each are expected to be completed by September, this year. The apartments are set to accommodate at least 644 residents.