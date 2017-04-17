17 April 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt At Crossroads Over N13 Billion Ikoyi Loot - Makarfi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chibuzo Ukaibe

The Sen Ahmed Makarfi-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described as untrue claims by the federal government that it has worked hard to meet the expectations of Nigerians by improving insecurity in the North-East, sustaining the campaign against corruption and revitalizing the economy.

Makarfi's PDP while responding to the presidency's Easter message to Nigerians, also added that the government is at a crossroads over the $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 recovered at an apartment in Osborne Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

National Publicity Secretary, of Makarfi-led PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said the "Government is at the crossroad as the Whistle-blower and the EFCC are now shying away from telling Nigerians who owned the monies because undeniable evidence links the monies to the proceeds from the sale of Turbines by the former Governor of Rivers State and now Minister of Transport, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi.

"It has also been revealed that part of that proceeds was used by Mr. Amaechi to prosecute the campaigns of the APC in 2015," the party spokesman said in a statement.

He further added that "The claim by the Director-General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) that the agency owns the stolen money "found" in a private residence is another bad comedy by this failed APC Administration.

"We are therefore warning all agencies of government in the Country to excuse itself from partisan politics to forestall individuals in government manipulating their operations especially, a sensitive agency like the NIA and thereby leading the Nation into a Gestapo State that it's fast drifting into."

Nigeria

Standards Authority Sends Alerts on Illegal Flavoured Cigarettes

A few months after the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth International (ERA/FoEN), notified the Nigerian… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.