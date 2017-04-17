The Sen Ahmed Makarfi-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described as untrue claims by the federal government that it has worked hard to meet the expectations of Nigerians by improving insecurity in the North-East, sustaining the campaign against corruption and revitalizing the economy.

Makarfi's PDP while responding to the presidency's Easter message to Nigerians, also added that the government is at a crossroads over the $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 recovered at an apartment in Osborne Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

National Publicity Secretary, of Makarfi-led PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said the "Government is at the crossroad as the Whistle-blower and the EFCC are now shying away from telling Nigerians who owned the monies because undeniable evidence links the monies to the proceeds from the sale of Turbines by the former Governor of Rivers State and now Minister of Transport, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi.

"It has also been revealed that part of that proceeds was used by Mr. Amaechi to prosecute the campaigns of the APC in 2015," the party spokesman said in a statement.

He further added that "The claim by the Director-General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) that the agency owns the stolen money "found" in a private residence is another bad comedy by this failed APC Administration.

"We are therefore warning all agencies of government in the Country to excuse itself from partisan politics to forestall individuals in government manipulating their operations especially, a sensitive agency like the NIA and thereby leading the Nation into a Gestapo State that it's fast drifting into."