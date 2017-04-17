17 April 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Black Easter Sunday in Akwa Ibom As Transition Secretary Is Killed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Okon Bassey

Uyo — The Transition Secretary of the Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Ime Atakpa, has been assassinated by unknown gunmen

Sources told THISDAY that the council scribe who was shot several times by some yet-to-be identified gunmen, died while being rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The hoodlums were said to have trailed the deceased to his poultry farm at Awonguyo village in the local government area.

At the time of going to press, information on the likely cause of the killing was still very sketchy but a source said it could be politically-motivated.

Confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Mr. Chukwu Okechukwu, said the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, and Commissioner of Police, Mr. Donald Awunah, visited the scene of the incident.

He said efforts were in top gear to unravel those behind the killing as top police officers had been assigned to investigate the matter.

THISDAY reported that about week after the Rector of Sure Foundation Polytechnic in the area, Dr. Idongesit Udom, was kidnapped by gunmen, he has not been released.

Udom was picked up penultimate Sunday by the gunmen while on his way to the church, the Qua Iboe Church, Idung Nneke.

Family sources alleged that the kidnappers are demanding for a whopping N500 million for Udom, ex-Exxon Mobil staff, to be released.

Nigeria

Standards Authority Sends Alerts on Illegal Flavoured Cigarettes

A few months after the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth International (ERA/FoEN), notified the Nigerian… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.