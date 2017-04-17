Nigeria: Black Easter Sunday in Akwa Ibom As Transition Secretary Is Killed

Uyo — The Transition Secretary of the Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Ime Atakpa, has been assassinated by unknown gunmen

Sources told THISDAY that the council scribe who was shot several times by some yet-to-be identified gunmen, died while being rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The hoodlums were said to have trailed the deceased to his poultry farm at Awonguyo village in the local government area.

At the time of going to press, information on the likely cause of the killing was still very sketchy but a source said it could be politically-motivated.

Confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Mr. Chukwu Okechukwu, said the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, and Commissioner of Police, Mr. Donald Awunah, visited the scene of the incident.

He said efforts were in top gear to unravel those behind the killing as top police officers had been assigned to investigate the matter.

THISDAY reported that about week after the Rector of Sure Foundation Polytechnic in the area, Dr. Idongesit Udom, was kidnapped by gunmen, he has not been released.

Udom was picked up penultimate Sunday by the gunmen while on his way to the church, the Qua Iboe Church, Idung Nneke.

Family sources alleged that the kidnappers are demanding for a whopping N500 million for Udom, ex-Exxon Mobil staff, to be released.