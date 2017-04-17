Uganda: Is It Time to Make Mr Museveni Pay for 2021?

opinion

Uganda is a funny place; it has intriguing people.

Take the sycophant. There are sycophants everywhere, but a Ugandan sycophant will sing praises until he resembles an idiot; and when he wants more feed in his sty, he does not mind sounding both ridiculous and treacherous.

Almost four years to the next presidential election, the mercenaries who 'volunteer' to campaign for President Museveni seem to be already laying their traps. For this should be the most lucrative campaign ever undertaken for Mr Museveni.

Why; because he has never had so many obstacles against his re-election.

The failure of his government to buy sanitary pads for school-children as he pledged before the 2016 elections is not a big crisis, but it is embarrassing, reminding people of other unfulfilled promises.

At the time of the pledge, I wrote in this column that the sphere of women's periods and sanitary pads was very personal, and most young African women/girls would rather it remained so, with parents economically empowered enough to handle the matter, and the school nurse or matron addressing any emergencies; that a policy of universal school pads (USP?) would simply expose more billions of Shillings to the corrupt establishment that runs the vampire state.

In the event, the policy has exploded even before it takes off.

But if the regime has no money for sanitary pads, it probably has no money to feed people in famine-stricken districts.

However, a few days ago, almost certainly alluding to (Opposition leader) Dr Kizza Besigye's relief-food politics, Mr Museveni told a crowd in Busoga that government food handouts were only done with the greatest reluctance, because they took money away from the government's priorities: roads... etc. "Whenever you eat food handouts, remember you are eating so many kilometres of road..."

Fortunately, there was no one in the crowd mad enough to shout back that corruption in road construction had eaten trillions of Shillings, billions of dollars, and the thieves would never get satisfied under his rule.

A number of road projects have now stalled, not because of food handouts, but because of corruption, uncoordinated planning and incompetence.

To these challenges, the mischief of nature has added an invasion of maize plantations by army worms. Prolonged drought brought its period of hunger, and in the current rains pests may bring their version of food shortage.

After 31 years in power, it is clear that Gen Museveni is not necessarily the best leader for dealing with these challenges.

Perhaps they are too boring. The logic involved; the science; the arithmetic; the patience and collaborative effort implied; the dependence on experts. Where is the glory? Where is the heroism? These things are for 'servants'; and he told you recently that he is not anybody's servant.

As a freedom fighter, a revolutionary, he probably needs rebels or other generals to fight.

To solve the mundane problems, he once seemed to think he would just snap a finger and that was it; but it wasn't. Or throw money at them; but money simply became more money as the problems multiplied.

To end all misery, there was oil money coming; but experts now say that as renewable alternatives (solar, wind) become more competitive, oil may be destined for low prices for decades to come. In corrupt and wasteful environments like Uganda, low priced oil could end up being no better than your bananas.

Then there is internal security, hyped as the defining strength of Mr Museveni's rule, but which seems to be slowly giving way to callous violence.

Furthermore, a Museveni candidacy requires changing the constitution (again!) to remove the age-75 limit.

Not a big task for an NRM-clogged legislature, but rather embarrassing, even for a regime that does not take seriously the meaning of shame.

Referring directly to these challenges, some of President Museveni's broadcast media friends have in effect been saying that he is not re-electable. Yet, contrary to reason, they would back him!

This implies that to talk - and talk - and bring voters to his side will be a huge task. So their wages cannot be small.

Will you pay, Mr President?

Mr Tacca is a novelist, socio-political commentator.

