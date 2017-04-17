17 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Tension Runs High in Qoryoley District

Tension ran high in the town of Qoryoley district in Lower Shabelle region on Monday morning after five Al shabaab militants were released from the police station.

Dozens of security officers have been deployed to the town to fight the area Police chief, accused of freeing the Al shabaab members from the jail over undisclosed reasons.

Heavily armed forces loyal to the deputy district commissioner of Qoryoley were reported to have wrested control of the Police station, to prevent further release of Al shabaab prisoners.

Local residents have expressed fear over the escalating tension in the town, which lies about 120Km south-west of Somali capital Mogadishu.

