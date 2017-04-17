Nigeria: NTF Celebrates Taekwondo Legend Aime On Wednesday

The Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) has concluded plans to host Nigeria's Taekwondo pioneer Grandmaster, Aikpa Aime, at a reception billed for Wednesday April 19 at the NTF secretariat at the National Stadium, Lagos.

According to NTF Chairman of Media and Publicity, ASP Gideon Akinsola, "The NTF led by George Ashiru and the board members are proud to honour the man who first introduced Taekwondo to Nigeria in 1975."

Akisola added that: "Grandmaster Aime later left Nigeria and sojourned in Europe for more than 40 years and no contact was established with him since these years. He recently returned to Nigeria in April and the NTF has deemed it fit to recognize and celebrate this living legend with a warm reception," he noted.