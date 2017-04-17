17 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Pair Steals 30 Tonnes Maize for Drought Relief

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fungai Lupande

Two Harare men allegedly connived with an official at the Department of Social Welfare and stole 30 tonnes of maize for the drought relief programme.

The pair, Victor Madzivanyika (35) and Maruva Zvavamhari (34) on Thursday appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza.

They were facing theft charges and were remanded out of custody to May 16.

Prosecutor, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on January 23 this year at 9am, Madzivanyika, Zvavamhari and their accomplice, who is a Department of Social Welfare employee, connived to steal maize from the Grain Marketing Board.

The employee, whose name was not mentioned in State papers raised a requisition under the drought relief programme purporting that Ward 2 in Chegutu was in need of maize.

The requisition was tendered to GMB.

On January 23 at around 9am, Madzivanyika and Zvavamhari loaded 30 tonnes of maize into a truck number ADS 1154.

The truck allegedly belonged to Zvavamhari.

The consignment was to be delivered to Ward 2 in Chegutu, but the trio diverted the load to Parrogate Zimbabwe located in the Workington industrial area.

They allegedly sold the maize consignment valued at $11 700 and nothing was recovered.

Zimbabwe

Does Circumcision Expose Men to Tetanus?

Unimmunised men who undergo circumcision using prepex device (popularly known as Ring), risk tetanus infection through… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.