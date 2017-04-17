Two Harare men allegedly connived with an official at the Department of Social Welfare and stole 30 tonnes of maize for the drought relief programme.

The pair, Victor Madzivanyika (35) and Maruva Zvavamhari (34) on Thursday appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza.

They were facing theft charges and were remanded out of custody to May 16.

Prosecutor, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on January 23 this year at 9am, Madzivanyika, Zvavamhari and their accomplice, who is a Department of Social Welfare employee, connived to steal maize from the Grain Marketing Board.

The employee, whose name was not mentioned in State papers raised a requisition under the drought relief programme purporting that Ward 2 in Chegutu was in need of maize.

The requisition was tendered to GMB.

On January 23 at around 9am, Madzivanyika and Zvavamhari loaded 30 tonnes of maize into a truck number ADS 1154.

The truck allegedly belonged to Zvavamhari.

The consignment was to be delivered to Ward 2 in Chegutu, but the trio diverted the load to Parrogate Zimbabwe located in the Workington industrial area.

They allegedly sold the maize consignment valued at $11 700 and nothing was recovered.