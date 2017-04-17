South Africa: Acting National Commissioner Condemns Ongoing Attacks On and Killing of Police Members

press release

Pretoria — The Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane, calls on communities to continue to support the South African Police Service by condemning the callous attacks on and/or murders of members of the South African Police Service.

This follows the killing of two officers in Gauteng on Friday the 14th of April 2017.

In the first incident, one of our own was fatally wounded on duty by unknown gunmen in Soshanguve.

At the time of the incident, the deceased and his colleague were conducting stop-and-search crime prevention duties as part of Operation Paseka when they were attacked and shot, resulting in one of us paying the highest price in the execution of his duties. His colleague was wounded and is recovering in a local hospital.

In another incident, an off-duty officer was shot and killed in Soweto on the same day; circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation.

As the South African Police Service, we wish to express our deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased members.

Anyone with information that will assist the South African Police Service in apprehending those responsible for the attacks and murders is encouraged to come forward.

We also appeal to anyone with information to anonymously call the Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111 or to SMS Crime Line anonymously on 32211.

We must all work together to prevent, combat and ensure a thorough investigation of these and all other serious and violent crimes.

"The Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Deliwe De Lange and her team are investigating two cases of murder and one of attempted murder. We call upon all communities to work with law enforcement agencies, in particular the South African Police Service, in the fight against crime and the creation of safer communities. Every police officer killed leaves the community more vulnerable; together we must take a firm stand against police killings," said Lieutenant General Phahlane.

In the 2016/2017 financial year, 57 police officers lost their lives, 31 of them were killed on duty.

The South African Police Service remains committed to the implementation of strategies and plans aimed at combating crime across South Africa. We are also monitoring plans to even further improve the training of our police officers. There is an enhanced focus on our specialised units, firearm handling and ensuring that officers who respond to crime scenes are fully equipped.