14 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Manhunt for Farm Attack Suspects

The Police in Letsitele outside Tzaneen have launched a manhunt for the two unknown suspects who have attacked a farm outside Tzaneen.

It is alleged that today at about 14:00, two suspects have attacked a family at a Plot in the Taganashoek area where a 76 and 78 years old elderlies were in the house together with their family members when two suspects attacked them with sharp instruments, demanded money, searched the house, stabbed the old lady, hit the old man with a hard object and tied them on both legs and arms before they disappeared with their cell phones and car keys. The victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment and there is no arrest. The Police investigations are still continuing.

Anyone with information about this suspects, should contact Lt Col Cecil Machimane at 082 451 7181 or the nearest Police Station or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the Crime Line sms 32211.

