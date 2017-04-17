15 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: One Dead, Four Injured in Pretoria Bus, Truck Collision

One man was killed and four others were injured when a bus and a dump truck collided in the Pretoria CBD on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

The collision happened just before 10:00 at the corner of Pretorius and Du Toit Streets, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said.

"It is understood that the bus and the truck collided at the intersection whereafter both vehicles crashed into the nearby dealership," he said.

Three occupants from the bus as well as the driver of the dump truck had sustained moderate injuries and were transported to the Tshwane District Hospital.

"Sadly, the driver of the bus succumbed to his injuries. There was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene," Vermaak said.

The cause of the accident was still unclear.

Source: News24

South Africa

