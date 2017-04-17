Ethiopia: A Good Surgeon Doesn't Cross the Red Line Without Having the Necessary Help of His Colleagues - Professor Adem Ali

interview

Professor Adem Ali has has been serving for three and half decades at Addis Ababa University School of Medical Science, Department of Surgery. He has contributed vastly to the establishment and development of various national and international academic societies. Besides, he served as president of the Ethiopian Medical Association. The Ethiopian Herald had a short stay with Prof. Ali with the intention of familiarizing his personal and professional life with the general public. Excerpts:

Let us begin with introducing yourself to our readers.

To begin with, my name is Prof. Adem Ali. I was born in the heart of Harar. I am the fourth member of the family. I have three sisters. My dad was a businessman and my mom was a housewife. I had served at the Medical School of Addis Ababa University close to about four decades. I am member of Ethiopian Medical Association, Ethiopian Surgical Society, Ethiopian Public Health Association, College of Surgeons of East and Central Africa, Ethiopian Thoracic Society, at this point in time. I attended my primary and secondary school in Harar. Then, I joined Addis Ababa University Medical School.

Why did you choose Medical School?

At the time when I was in Harar, there was a catholic missionary doctor working on the outskirts of the city. He had been serving the people with compassion and dedication. The priest had almost served for more than twenty five years. Whenever I accompanied patients to his clinic, he was always cheerful; compassionate with no fatigue. His treatments were free for all. Even though I did not talk much about it, his personality and exemplary services had always been flashing in my mind leaving behind unforgettable memory.

I did two years of premedical; one year preclinical and two years of clinical education and finally one year internship. We used to attend classes mainly at Princess Tsehai and St. Paul's hospitals and others for the purpose of completing training in different departments. Finally, I was certified as a general medical practitioner to practice medicine in the country.

What was the teaching-learning process like?

It was very intense and demanding. Most of the time we used to confine ourselves in the library and the hospitals with very little time to participate in the student movement that was going on in the university which was highly politicized. It was common to observe militant students all over the place expressing their emotional feelings on the ideas and thoughts of the prevailing socio-economic reality of the time. The main teaching-learning process used to take place at Princess Tsehai; today's Armed Forces Hospital and St. Paul's Hospital.

Where did you start working?

In those days, Gondar College of Medical School used to enrol graduates from the medical school based on their GPA. Mostly, they used to come all the way to Addis Ababa and interview candidates for lecturer posts and candidates that had fulfilled their requirement were accepted to join the then public health college. Eventually, I served as a lecturer for almost two years; enjoyed my services and learned a lot about tropical medicines and also cultivated very unforgettable friends whom we are still intimate both in the country and abroad. Most importantly, it was in Gondar that I had the opportunity to observe the socio-economic realities of the Ethiopian peasants which had convincingly transformed my political outlook. Be that as it may, there was unrest in every nook and cranny of the country following the overthrow of the Feudal system and the situation in Gondar was becoming an unattainable. I was thus compelled to say goodbye.

What was the next move?

At the time when I was in Gondar, I took the ECFMG entrance exam to go to the United States of America and passed it with very good results and secured the visa to do residency there. I came back to Addis to say goodbye to my teachers and hunt for their advice and did a courtesy visit to the then Minister of Health, Prof. Jemal Abdulkadir who was one of my favourite teachers. When I informed him about my plan he declined. He said, "Adem why don't you leave next year as the number of doctors at the periphery who had already left the country rose because of the unrest and conflict." I did not hesitate to accept the request expressing my willingness to serve anywhere in the country.

And coincidentally when my teachers in the black lion hospital heard about my temporary postponement of the departure asked me if I could join them in the department of surgery in Tikur Anbessa Hospital, hence it was a blessing in disguise to join the then distinguished professors at Tikur Anbessa Hospital that my plan to leave to USA had subtly faded. Luckily, after a couple of years a postgraduate residency programme started in Addis Ababa University, Tikur Anbessa and St. Paul's in 1980 and after three years of hard work trials and tribulations succeeded to became the first graduates in general surgery in 1983 with two of my closest colleagues.

What is the most difficult part in surgery?

The most difficult part of surgery is to decide on the indications for it and the subsequent preparation on how to perform it. In the process if you counter any difficulty a good surgeon knows not to cross the red line without ensuring the availability of the necessary help of colleagues for the interest and safety of the patient should the need arise. It would be very difficult sometimes to decide on your own and absolutely there shall be no hesitation to look for a colleague's hand and it is this approach that ensures success and foster team spirit essential for creating harmonious working environment as well.

How many years of advanced surgical training did you take?

I left for England in 1987 to do fellowship in thoracic or chest surgery and returned home at the end of 1988 to serve for two years before I decided to leave for Zimbabwe, Harare for another two years to advance in cardiothoracic surgery. The frequent call for the front-line was additional push factor to look for that sort of alternatives. When the Derg regime was toppled, I sparred no time to return back home abandoning behind all the benefits and once again joined the department to contribute my share in the training of hundreds of medical doctors and surgeons. I have had in addition the opportunity of starting cardiothoracic surgery sub-speciality. By the time I had retired a year ago, more than two thousand undergraduates, hundreds of surgeons and seven cardiothoracic specialists were trained with very limited material and human resources and mounting volume of patient loads.

Tell me about a time when you had to make a difficult decision, if any.

At the time when I was in the Tikur Anbessa Hospital, I had gone through a number of challenges and difficulties in the operating theatres that were sorted out with patience; and adherence to the principles of surgery. But one unforgettable day was very unique and the difficulty in the decision making after the chest was opened required a higher school of thought and experience to come out of it with my patient safe and alive. Thanks to my teacher and close colleague Professor Johnson who promptly availed to join me in the operation that ended with a success, that day remained memorable. It took about another two hours to complete the procedure. There are a lot of challenges in surgical life and what I have told you is only one of the tips of the iceberg.

What contributions did you make?

My generation of Ethiopian surgeons came into the scene at a critical juncture of the development of medical and surgical education in Ethiopia. In as much as the Addis Ababa Medical School was the forerunner of the other medical schools in Ethiopia and most of the indigenous staff of the newer medical schools were graduated of the faculty, including its residency programmers, I can confidently say that we were significant contributors to the process of the vast expansion of medical education in the country from its beginnings of the 1960s and 1970s.

Personally, I like to believe I had played a role in the development of cardiothoracic surgery as an independent and viable sub-speciality within the department of surgery at Tikur Anbessa Hospital. More importantly I feel gratified that with limited material and human resources, we have been able to organize the chest surgical services reasonably so that chest patients from all over the county can benefit from the services without going through too many hurdles. I have also served as an external examiner on a number of occasions to medical students in Gondar, Jimma and Makalle and also served as a chairperson in the organization of establishment of the Surgical Society of Ethiopia and acted as its patron till 2014 in addition to a number of other engagements.