Ethiopia: Makalle's Sole Permanent Gallery

She goes by the name of Rahel Buluts. She lives in Makalle and owns an art gallery named after her. She opened the "Rahel Art Gallery" two years ago. First, her own 40 paintings were displayed. Since then, various paintings on women, public figures, patriotism and other issues by seven painters have been exhibited in her gallery.

Now, the gallery is home to various paintings, handcrafts and other fine arts. The paintings and handcrafts are a collection of hers and other junior and known painters of the town.

Besides, the gallery also serves as a library and internet cafe. Regardless of their age and educational status, various personalities show up to access free wifi service, observe artistic pieces and read various books. In addition to this, the house also serves as a venue for various discussion programmes on current affairs and events led by invited public figures and university intellectuals.

How it all Began

Having studied information technology in diploma, architecture in degree and other supportive courses such as theology and fashion design, Rahel grew more talented in painting and designing. She visited various ancient monolithic churches and drew a lesson about traditional painting and designs. Art for her is just a life that reflects what daily routines look like. She sometimes see it as a magnifying lens to see what people normally couldn't visualize or understand. Her biggest mentors and role models are her parents, who allowed her to let her skills a vent since childhood. "My parents set me free to test everything including developing my talent of producing fine arts such as nutting and pottery," said Rahel who is fond of art. Then she appeared to be as a successful designer and painter. Her father played a big role in nurturing her to be self-esteemed and well-disciplined.

When the gallery opened two years ago, she made relentless effort to attract the attention of youths who love arts. She used the gallery to raise public awareness about art. She also gives training on traditional fine arts to willful and enthusiastic individuals.

Observing her hard work as a social entrepreneur, the state government offered her a lease-free land for expansion. "My first intention was to unleash my talents but today the gallery helped various personalities including painters, writers and fine art makers to tap their creative potential and to make money.

Till now, 20 books had been launched. Also other 5 books have been published after the writers were sponsored in literature programme. Talented students from Makalle University attend such events. They could be painters or writers. The gallery is helping the university's architect, visual art, fashion design and literature students to hone their skills. And it also facilitates opportunities to the town youngsters to tap their potentials.

Speaking about her passion, Rahel said that it was her aspiration to be a famous painter. Then she graduated in architecture which she thought helped her so much how to come up with artistic pieces. Since she was very enthusiastic to know more about the art of painting she has read various drawing systems via internet. She had also attended short-term training.

Accomplishments

Till now she has been taking part in various galleries here and abroad . For instance, Rahel had exhibited her works in 5 cities including Tigry and Addis Ababa. She had also participated on the Young African Leaders Initiative held in Kenya. And currently she is competing on Mandela Fellowship. She had received an award from the state government and got Young Development Hero Gold Medal Award from the hand of the president.

Challenges

The society still has low consciousness about painting. The peoples do not have the custom of paying for paintings. "Most of the town dwellers are not interested to buy my paintings. I am still waiting for tourists." On the other hand the environment is not encouraging by itself. People who know that I am an architect, advise me to give up painting and solely pursue architecture.

"Lack of finance is the main problem here. I charge most of customers nothing, lodging fee is skyrocketing, I am struggling with fine arts beside the painting work."

Visitors' opinion

Metkel Tsegaye was enjoying the paintings while this reporter was interviewing Rahel. Asked about how he first came to the gllarey, Metkel said that he came to the house informed from media about what the gallery has and where it is found. He also met Rahel due to her engagement on the entrepreneurship in which he is working as one of her coaches.

He described the gallery as a best place for art fans to feast their eyes on and get entertained. Most of the time he liked reading books, observing visual arts and enjoying with his friends. As to Metkel, the house allows everyone to be entertained with low cost but with plenty of profit.

Merhawi Mulu, Metkel's colleague was also enjoying his leisure time at the gallery. He was enjoying the home atmosphere. The services which are delivered here are very exiting for anyone, for there are a variety of choices. He thought that he would be a frequenter of the gallery.

Further Ambition

Aiming at opening a wide and all-rounded art center on the land which she got from the state, Rahel has prepared the design that incorporate all the current services and others entailed by her gallarey. As to her, the design of art centre includes artists training place, fine art including nutting and pottery producing and selling rooms, theater, library, musical performance stage and a wide garden, among others. It would also have various programmes for children to be entertained through painting to exploit their talent. For the achievement of this goal she needs the support of stakeholders and the state government.

Today, the house is known for organizing permanent gallery displaying over 30 various paintings made by various painters including Rahel. Viewers observe ink and graphic designs. Architectural products are visible to viewers in the compound. Small statues, cultural and others views are offered to the audiences.

Monthly events revolving around art and literature are organized. Such events are commonly attended by juniors and notable writers of the state and sometimes art lovers from the capital. What makes these programme more interesting is that the town dwellers stand the chance to observe and get refreshed by art. Juniors also get the chance to unlock their talent.