17 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Religious Leaders Wish Happy Easter

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yohanes Jemaneh

Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Ethiopian Catholic Church Archbishop Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus

Church Patriarch Abune Mathias Cardianal Berhaneyesus Souraphiel President Rev. Yonas Yigezu

- call for increased benevolence

Religious leaders called on the faithful to celebrate the holiday with the needy and to be benevolent as well as hard worker all the time.

In their benediction in connection with the celebration of the Ethiopian Easter yesterday, the religious fathers stressed the need for intensifying the faithful's role and contribution to ensure durable peace and coexistence.

Accordingly, the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church Patriarch Abune Mathias stressed that while observing this most significant religious holiday, the faithful need to show sympathy to those who are famished, homeless and destitute .

His holiness also underscored ensuring peace and amicability as they are instrumental in improving the well being of people.

Exemplifying Jesus' deeds as a symbol, the faithful should help each other and stand with those who are less fortunate, Abune Mathias highlighted.

Ethiopian Catholic Church Archbishop Cardianal Berhaneyesus Souraphiel also noted that all faithful need to show compassion to those who are grieving the loss of loved ones due to sudden accidents.

"Since Jesus taught us to help each other, we ought to be open to consider those who are helpless. While praying to God, believers need to bear in mind those who are victimized in the recent Koshe landslide and those who lost their lives due to car accidents."

Similarly, the Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus President Rev. Yonas Yigezu urged followers to reckon impoverished brothers and sisters.

He called on prayers to regard the soul of those who have departed recently due to the terrific landslide in the capital.

"As we celebrate the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord, let's keep in mind those who lost their lives due to drought and other disasters and their families. Pray to the Lord to the comfort of those who lost their dear ones".

The religious fathers conveyed their message to their followers to intensify efforts to the development of the country thereby improving their livelihood.

Easter holiday marks the resurrection of Jesus every year.

Ethiopia

Country Secures U.S.$72 Million From Meat Export

The Ethiopian Meat and Dairy Industry Development Institute said the country has secured 72 million USD over the last… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.