Ethiopia: Religious Leaders Wish Happy Easter

Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Ethiopian Catholic Church Archbishop Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus

Church Patriarch Abune Mathias Cardianal Berhaneyesus Souraphiel President Rev. Yonas Yigezu

- call for increased benevolence

Religious leaders called on the faithful to celebrate the holiday with the needy and to be benevolent as well as hard worker all the time.

In their benediction in connection with the celebration of the Ethiopian Easter yesterday, the religious fathers stressed the need for intensifying the faithful's role and contribution to ensure durable peace and coexistence.

Accordingly, the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church Patriarch Abune Mathias stressed that while observing this most significant religious holiday, the faithful need to show sympathy to those who are famished, homeless and destitute .

His holiness also underscored ensuring peace and amicability as they are instrumental in improving the well being of people.

Exemplifying Jesus' deeds as a symbol, the faithful should help each other and stand with those who are less fortunate, Abune Mathias highlighted.

Ethiopian Catholic Church Archbishop Cardianal Berhaneyesus Souraphiel also noted that all faithful need to show compassion to those who are grieving the loss of loved ones due to sudden accidents.

"Since Jesus taught us to help each other, we ought to be open to consider those who are helpless. While praying to God, believers need to bear in mind those who are victimized in the recent Koshe landslide and those who lost their lives due to car accidents."

Similarly, the Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus President Rev. Yonas Yigezu urged followers to reckon impoverished brothers and sisters.

He called on prayers to regard the soul of those who have departed recently due to the terrific landslide in the capital.

"As we celebrate the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord, let's keep in mind those who lost their lives due to drought and other disasters and their families. Pray to the Lord to the comfort of those who lost their dear ones".

The religious fathers conveyed their message to their followers to intensify efforts to the development of the country thereby improving their livelihood.

Easter holiday marks the resurrection of Jesus every year.