17 April 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Zaire - Governor Announces Electrification of Municipal Headquarters

Tagged:

Related Topics

Soyo — Contracts for the electrification of the headquarters of northern Zaire province municipalities will be awarded on 25 April this year.

The information was released Saturday in Soyo city by the governor of northern Zaire province, José Joanes André.

Addressing the closing of the second edition of the Zaire Province Youth Festival (Festi-Jovem) held in Soyo, Joanes André said the measure is part of the city's Combined Cycle electrification project underway in the region.

The official explained that the municipalities of Soyo and Nzeto are already getting electricity from the national network, while connection works for the province's capital city, Mbanza Congo, are in progress.

The governor said the provincial government is open to contributions from the public, mainly the youths, to the regional development programme for the 2018/2022 period, considering crucial their role in the development of the province.

The second edition of Festi-Jovem gathered more than 500 young people from Zaire's six municipalities and guests from the provinces of Cabinda, Uíge, Bengo and Luanda.

Angola

Nation Needs Mature and Capable Politicians - Cleric

The Bishop of the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the World, also known as Tocoist Church, Afonso Nunes, last Sunday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.