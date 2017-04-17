Soyo — Contracts for the electrification of the headquarters of northern Zaire province municipalities will be awarded on 25 April this year.

The information was released Saturday in Soyo city by the governor of northern Zaire province, José Joanes André.

Addressing the closing of the second edition of the Zaire Province Youth Festival (Festi-Jovem) held in Soyo, Joanes André said the measure is part of the city's Combined Cycle electrification project underway in the region.

The official explained that the municipalities of Soyo and Nzeto are already getting electricity from the national network, while connection works for the province's capital city, Mbanza Congo, are in progress.

The governor said the provincial government is open to contributions from the public, mainly the youths, to the regional development programme for the 2018/2022 period, considering crucial their role in the development of the province.

The second edition of Festi-Jovem gathered more than 500 young people from Zaire's six municipalities and guests from the provinces of Cabinda, Uíge, Bengo and Luanda.